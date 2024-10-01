Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,512 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Absci Co. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $431.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2,838.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

