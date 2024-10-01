Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,209 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 143.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

