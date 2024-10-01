Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 43,083 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,139,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,340 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LSXMK stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

