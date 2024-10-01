Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 509 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

