Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 738 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.