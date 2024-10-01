Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $674.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

