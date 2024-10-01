Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Humana by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $37.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,002. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.23. Humana has a one year low of $276.80 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

