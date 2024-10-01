Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $297.57

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $297.57 and last traded at $300.17, with a volume of 1849842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $3,456,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 472.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

