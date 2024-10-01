Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of H stock opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

