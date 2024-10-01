Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 223,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 123,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,440.34). Insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

