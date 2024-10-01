IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

