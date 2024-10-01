IMS Capital Management Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.