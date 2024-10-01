IMS Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 238,334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.