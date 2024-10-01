IMS Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 752,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

