IMS Capital Management Sells 1,330 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after buying an additional 386,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

