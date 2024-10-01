Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.13). Approximately 258,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 293,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Indus Gas Trading Down 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £15.74 million, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.21.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.