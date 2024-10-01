Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading Down 6.8%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.52. 145,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 87,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

