Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.90

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -54.17%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

