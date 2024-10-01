Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.90

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.