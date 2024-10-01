Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.90

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

