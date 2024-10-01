Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Lowered by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

