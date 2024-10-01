Insider Buying: Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 902,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,377. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMEA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

