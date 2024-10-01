Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Insider Purchases 20,512 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mortenson acquired 20,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,432.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,507.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.49. Clene Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
