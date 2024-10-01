Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $109,253.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE HOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.