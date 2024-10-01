Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $109,253.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

