Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,729,608.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $709,657.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40.

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $311,447.70.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 38.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Stories

