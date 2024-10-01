Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells 6,302 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $237,906.69.

On Thursday, July 11th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 107,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

