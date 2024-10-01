Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 9,808 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,651,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. 68,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $185.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.78 million and a P/E ratio of 71.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

