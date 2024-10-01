Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 9,808 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,651,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $145,789.89.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.
- On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.
Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. 68,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $185.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.78 million and a P/E ratio of 71.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
