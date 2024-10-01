Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 183,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,044. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $625.31 million, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

