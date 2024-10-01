Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $119.40.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

