Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Trading 14.3% Higher

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 99,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 45,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The stock has a market cap of C$47.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

