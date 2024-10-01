International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 73.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.