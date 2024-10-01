International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $224.15.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.