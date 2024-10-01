International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $217.64 and last traded at $219.32. Approximately 726,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,217,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.