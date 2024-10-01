International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 170,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 64,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

