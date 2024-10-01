Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $475.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $496.48 and last traded at $486.17, with a volume of 179159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.27.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,957,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

