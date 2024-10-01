Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

