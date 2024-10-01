Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 324,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 70,062 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.