Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

