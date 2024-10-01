Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $478.57 and last traded at $480.42. 14,289,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,743,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.07.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.55.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

