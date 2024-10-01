Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.