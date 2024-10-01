Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.36.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
