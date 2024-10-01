Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $48,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,981 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108,692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.