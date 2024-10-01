Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 1st (A, ABT, AEYE, ANET, AZTA, BA, BAX, BDX, BELFB, BLCO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 1st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $425.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $286.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $118.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $475.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $314.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $111.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.89 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $233.00 to $249.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $474.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $355.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

