Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 1st (A, ABT, AEYE, ANET, AZTA, BA, BAX, BDX, BELFB, BLCO)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 1st:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $425.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $286.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $118.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $475.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $314.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $111.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.89 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $233.00 to $249.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $474.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $335.00 to $355.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.