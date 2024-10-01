Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) recently:

9/28/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – LightPath Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 127,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,807. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

