Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) recently:
- 9/28/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2024 – LightPath Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 127,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,807. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
