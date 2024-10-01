Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14). 886,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 710,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54 ($0.13).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
