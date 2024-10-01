Invst LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

