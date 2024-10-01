Invst LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

