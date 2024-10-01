iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 34,077,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 10,454,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iQIYI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.