iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 6.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 133,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 438,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

