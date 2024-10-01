Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.