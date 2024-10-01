iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
