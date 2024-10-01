iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

