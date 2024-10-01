iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,990 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $174,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

